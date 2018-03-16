Weekly News Rap - March 16: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Tour, March Madness & Student Walkouts
In the latest installment of Fuse's Weekly News Rap series, Baltimore rapper StarrZ returns with another impressive, rapid-fire rundown of the week's top news and trends. From Beyoncé and Jay-Z going "on the run" again to Tiger Woods' remarkable comeback, the past few days certainly weren't short on headlines.
"Jay & Bey on tour, she couldn’t leave his ass at home / Cuz Twitter said he's someone you can't really trust alone," StarrZ raps, before subtly throwing shade at one of the world's greatest golfers. "Tiger Woods back, he playing like his younger days / I'm just happy that he made it out the sunken place."
Starrz also shouts out Rihanna's historic record-breaking two billion Apple streams, the return of March Madness, and the inspiring National Student Walkouts calling for greater gun control. "If you ain't talking saving schools, then what you talking about? / The kids made a stand Wednesday, they was walking out," he spits.
(Beat by @djradio)
