Weekly News Rap - March 23: 50 Cent vs. Vivica A. Fox, Migos Go 'Soul Train' & Blue Ivy Bids

Thanks to Fox's comments on Fiddy's apparent "PG-13" sex habits, the world is, once again, buzzing about the former couple. "Let's start it off with Vivica, she wrote a book / Talking sex with 50, man, it nearly had him shook / She was speaking 'bout his sex and all his different ways / He was pissed too, he must be on his Christian Grey."

Along with shouting out Toys "R" Us and Claire's for giving us some good years, StarrZ tipped his hat to Migos and Drake for their Soul Train-inspired "Walk It Talk It" video (as well as Drizzy's underwhelming "Lemon" remix verse).

In the wake of yet another tragic domestic terrorism case, the emcee delivered important lines on the recent Austin bombings: "A bombing out in Austin, we don’t need this / I wish Trump would do more, and he would tweet less / And Saturday, we marching just to give faith / Gotta change the gun laws, we gotta keep our kids safe."

For a quick rundown of last week's trending headlines, watch StarrZ drop bars on Beyoncé & Jay-Z's On The Run 2 Tour, March Madness, and student walkouts for gun control: