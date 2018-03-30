Weekly News Rap - March 30: Beyonce Biter, Facebook's Data Mess & 'Black Panther' Record
This week's edition of Weekly News Rap covers everything from the search for Beyoncé's alleged face-biter to Killer Mike's astonishing gun control comments and Facebook's data breach scandal. Rapper StarrZ returns to share his thoughts on the week's biggest headlines, starting with concerns over Queen Bey's security squad.
"Start it off with Tiffany, somebody bit Beyoncé? / Fire all security, that should go beyond say / Where was 'Chelle & Kelly at? Hold up, what did Shawn say? / Where was all the Beyhive, where was Kim and Kanye?"
Speaking of security, StarrZ roasts Mark Zuckerberg for the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica data mess, as well as Run The Jewels' Killer Mike for outright supporting gun ownership (a sentiment that Vic Mensa certainly does not share).
"Killer Mike, you pissed me off, I got to shout at you / Getting all political, lowkey I was proud of you / Then I heard you speak about guns that's in Wakanda / That movie wasn’t real, you should ask these grieving mamas."
Below, rewind to last week's headlines featuring Migos and Drake's epic "Walk It Talk It" visual, 50 Cent's feud with Vivica A. Fox, and the sad shutdown of Toys "R" Us:
