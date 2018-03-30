Weekly News Rap - March 30: Beyonce Biter, Facebook's Data Mess & 'Black Panther' Record

This week's edition of Weekly News Rap covers everything from the search for Beyoncé's alleged face-biter to Killer Mike's astonishing gun control comments and Facebook's data breach scandal. Rapper StarrZ returns to share his thoughts on the week's biggest headlines, starting with concerns over Queen Bey's security squad.

"Start it off with Tiffany, somebody bit Beyoncé? / Fire all security, that should go beyond say / Where was 'Chelle & Kelly at? Hold up, what did Shawn say? / Where was all the Beyhive, where was Kim and Kanye?"