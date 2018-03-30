Yungblud Recalls His Chaotic First Sold-Out Show, Talks Love for Arctic Monkeys

Since the release of "King Charles" and "I Love You, Will You Marry Me", 20-year-old newcomer Yungblud (born Dominic Harrison) has quickly established himself as a bold, socially conscious artist unafraid of delivering genre-bending protest songs. To get to know the northern England native better, Fuse asked Yungblud to reveal some of his "firsts," including his first big purchase, first sold-out show, and the first song he ever learned the lyrics to.

Hoping to always leave his fans "exhausted" after one of his energetic shows, Yungblud recalled his first sell-out crowd as being far from ordinary. "The first show I ever sold out was Amsterdam, and it was mental," he says. "I remember coming off stage, and kids ran onstage back to the dressing room, and we had to lock the door."