First Of All

Yungblud Recalls His Chaotic First Sold-Out Show, Talks Love for Arctic Monkeys

The "I Love You, Will You Marry Me" singer also divulges his first big purchase and his unexpected link to Bryan Adams in the latest installment of our 'First Of All' series

Since the release of "King Charles" and "I Love You, Will You Marry Me", 20-year-old newcomer Yungblud (born Dominic Harrison) has quickly established himself as a bold, socially conscious artist unafraid of delivering genre-bending protest songs. To get to know the northern England native better, Fuse asked Yungblud to reveal some of his "firsts," including his first big purchase, first sold-out show, and the first song he ever learned the lyrics to.

Hoping to always leave his fans "exhausted" after one of his energetic shows, Yungblud recalled his first sell-out crowd as being far from ordinary. "The first show I ever sold out was Amsterdam, and it was mental," he says. "I remember coming off stage, and kids ran onstage back to the dressing room, and we had to lock the door."

An avid fan of fellow English act Arctic Monkeys, Yungblud named the band's 2005 single "I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor" as the first song he "learned the lyrics to religiously." Calling the record "infectious," he later performed the song in his own band, having never quite gotten over its catchy beat.

Watch Yungblud also reveal the first concert he ever attended, the first time he caught the love bug, and why he thinks young people should speak up more. Known to fearlessly tackle social issues in his music, he recently addressed sexual assault and rape culture in the single "Polygraph Eyes."

Below, watch singer-songwriter Mikky Ekko discuss the first time he met his "Stay" collaborator, Rihanna:

