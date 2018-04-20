Bishop Briggs Talks First American Experience, How 'The O.C.' Changed Her Dating Game

After back-to-back EPs and a Spotify mega-hit in "River," British-American singer Bishop Briggs officially returns with her highly-anticipated debut album, Church of Scars. Speaking to Fuse about her first-ever full-length project, Briggs also chatted about a few other "firsts," including the first song she ever wrote, her first social media handle, and her first American experience.

Going full throwback to her Xanga, MySpace and MSN Messenger days, the 25-year-old revealed that her first social media username involved the phrase "Apple Juice Queen," a true testament to her IDGAF, boss queen persona.

"I really felt like it had a lot of strength to it, so I went with it for everything," she laughs. "I love apple juice—what can I say."