FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
First Of All

Bishop Briggs Talks First American Experience, How 'The O.C.' Changed Her Dating Game

Fresh off the release of 'Church of Scars,' the 25-year-old British-American singer also reveals the first song she ever wrote and her first-ever social media handle (featuring apple juice)

After back-to-back EPs and a Spotify mega-hit in "River," British-American singer Bishop Briggs officially returns with her highly-anticipated debut album, Church of Scars. Speaking to Fuse about her first-ever full-length project, Briggs also chatted about a few other "firsts," including the first song she ever wrote, her first social media handle, and her first American experience.

Going full throwback to her Xanga, MySpace and MSN Messenger days, the 25-year-old revealed that her first social media username involved the phrase "Apple Juice Queen," a true testament to her IDGAF, boss queen persona.

"I really felt like it had a lot of strength to it, so I went with it for everything," she laughs. "I love apple juice—what can I say."

Born in London to Scottish parents, Briggs resided in Tokyo and Hong Kong before relocating stateside to Los Angeles for her studies. As someone who regularly consumed American pop culture growing up, she recalls having been enamored with teen television series.

"My first American experience was watching Laguna Beach and watching The O.C., and I thought that that was everything I wanted to be," she says. "And now...I literally have a difficult time dating anyone that isn't from The O.C., and I think it's because I had this weird obsession with the place because of my fantasies growing up."

Below, watch Briggs reveal at Lollapalooza 2017 the crucial piece of advice given to her by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

First Of All

Bishop Briggs Talks First American Experience, How 'The O.C.' Changed Her Dating Game

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Avicii performs at the MLB Fan Cave on October 1, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireIn Memoriam

Gone Too Soon: Musicians Who Died Young

Break It Down

Weekly News Rap: Beychella, Nicki Minaj's Return & 4/20 Day

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Kid Cudi and Kanye West attend the Michael Bastian presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week FaPlaylist

Kanye West & Kid Cudi Announce New Album: Listen to Their Best Collabs

Festival News

NCT 127 and Stray Kids Join KCON 2018

Interview

Watch Boy Band In Real Life Take a Lie Detector Test

Nothing But The Truth

In Real Life Take Fuse's Lie Detector Test: Behind the Scenes

Fuse Original

#TBT 2014: Ashanti Talks 'Braveheart' Album Concept, Murder Inc Fallout

Load More