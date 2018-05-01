Chloe x Halle Share Beyonce's First Words of Advice, Talk Being Role Models & More
Following their 2017 mixtape The Two of Us, Chloe and Halle Bailey (moniker Chloe x Halle) recently released their debut album The Kids Are Alright. And at only 18 & 19, with Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment support, the self-producers & writers are standing in their own lane—making a name for themselves.
Getting to know the sister duo, Fuse asked Chloe x Halle to reveal a few of their "firsts," from Beyoncé's first words of inspiration and their childhood career choices to the first short film they created.
When asked about their first short film, the sisters revealed that Beyoncé actually came up with the idea to create The Kids Are Alright Film. "Weaving in the stories of the songs really just to create this message that the kids will be alright," says Halle, as Chloe nods in approval. "And no matter what, you know, pressure makes diamonds. At the end of the day, with everything going on, we're going to be okay."
Watch Chloe x Halle also share a cute first career flashback and the first piece of advice Beyoncé gave them. Speaking of Queen Bey inspiring the youth, check out Sevyn Streeter discussing how the history-maker continues to motivate her:
