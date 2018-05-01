Chloe x Halle Share Beyonce's First Words of Advice, Talk Being Role Models & More

Following their 2017 mixtape The Two of Us, Chloe and Halle Bailey (moniker Chloe x Halle) recently released their debut album The Kids Are Alright. And at only 18 & 19, with Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment support, the self-producers & writers are standing in their own lane—making a name for themselves.

Getting to know the sister duo, Fuse asked Chloe x Halle to reveal a few of their "firsts," from Beyoncé's first words of inspiration and their childhood career choices to the first short film they created.