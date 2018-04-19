FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Watch In Real Life Take a Lie Detector Test: Are They Jealous of One Another?

The "Tattoo (How 'Bout You)" singers hilariously attempt to expose each other with tough questions about girlfriends, social media and their own careers

Since being named the winners of last summer's ABC reality series Boy Band, In Real Life have racked up hundreds of thousands of followers, millions of YouTube views, and a dedicated fan base who's watched them grow from day one. Clearly unafraid of a challenge, members Drew Ramos and Chance Perez hooked themselves up to Fuse's Lie Detector to answer daunting questions about dating, fame and each other.

Bandmate Michael Conor immediately began stirring the pot, asking Ramos if he foresees youngest member Brady Tutton becoming the group's Justin Timberlake.

"I think, actually, all of us will be very successful. So yes," the Bronx native confidently answers.

After Ramos' nerve-wracking session, it was time to quiz Perez, who was asked if he's ever ditched his friends for a girlfriend and if he's ever been attracted to a bandmate's girlfriend—savage!

"Even when [the examiner] asked me my birthday, I got scared," Perez jokes.

Polygraph test performed by Lisa Ribacoff, Advanced Certified Polygraph Examiner, InDepth Polygraphs.

Below, throw it back to 2014 when Boy Band panel member Nick Carter and fellow pop heartthrob Jordan Knight spoke to Fuse about forming Nick & Knight:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Interview

Watch Boy Band In Real Life Take a Lie Detector Test

Nothing But The Truth

In Real Life Take Fuse's Lie Detector Test: Behind the Scenes

Fuse Original

#TBT 2014: Ashanti Talks 'Braveheart' Album Concept, Murder Inc Fallout

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: Vanessa Carlton performs at City Winery on November 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Al PerExclusive

Premiere: Vanessa Carlton's Gorgeous Take on Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 16: Lee Hi performs onstage at KOCCA during SXSW at The Belmont on March 16, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (PhoInterview

Lee Hi Shares Update on Upcoming Album & More at SXSW 2018

News

Kendrick Lamar Wins 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music

News

BTS' 'Spring Day' Wins the Fuse Music Video of the Year at the Soompi Awards

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Champion Jacket

Load More