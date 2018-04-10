FUSE

We The Dreamers

Watch the Full 'Indivisible' Documentary Right Here

Nominated for a Peabody Award in the Documentary category, 'Indivisible' examines immigration reform through the stories of three young Dreamers fighting for American citizenship

    Part of Fuse's We The Dreamers documentary series, Indivisible spotlights young, idealistic and diverse subjects who overcome prejudice in their fight for inclusion and fairness. Follow their journeys as they tap into their creative and entrepreneurial spirit to tell incredible stories of inspiration and hope.

    Directed by Hilary Linder, Indivisible centers around Renata, Evelyn and Antonio, who were young children when their parents brought them to the U.S. in search of a better life; they were teenagers when their families were deported. Today, they are known as Dreamers. This film takes place at a pivotal moment in their lives as they fight for a pathway to citizenship and a chance to be reunited with their loved ones. With the future of immigration reform uncertain, will they see their families again?

