Watch the Full 'Indivisible' Documentary Right Here

Part of Fuse's We The Dreamers documentary series, Indivisible spotlights young, idealistic and diverse subjects who overcome prejudice in their fight for inclusion and fairness. Follow their journeys as they tap into their creative and entrepreneurial spirit to tell incredible stories of inspiration and hope.

Directed by Hilary Linder, Indivisible centers around Renata, Evelyn and Antonio, who were young children when their parents brought them to the U.S. in search of a better life; they were teenagers when their families were deported. Today, they are known as Dreamers. This film takes place at a pivotal moment in their lives as they fight for a pathway to citizenship and a chance to be reunited with their loved ones. With the future of immigration reform uncertain, will they see their families again?