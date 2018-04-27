Janelle Monae Talks 'Dirty Computer,' Black Girl Magic, Prince, & Pushing Past Fear

Fuse sat down with Monáe before the premiere screening of her Dirty Computer "emotion picture" at the Walter Reade Theater in New York's Lincoln Center. Above, Monáe dives into the "magical" meaning behind the gorgeous visuals for the track " Pynk " and the creative process behind her highly-anticipated third studio album.

With a retro-futuristic vision and an uplifting voice, there's no doubt the Wondaland CEO was designed for pure greatness. It's been nearly two years since Janelle Monáe starred in the Oscar-nominated films Moonlight and Hidden Figures, and five years since she graced us with her sophomore work of art, The Electric Lady. However, the multi-talented star tells Fuse that Dirty Computer has been in the making for quite some time.

The Kansas-born artist explains that Dirty Computer was in the works prior to the release of her 2010 debut album, The ArchAndroid. "It was a project that existed in the future, and I guess I needed to get to the present and get in a space where I was really ready to work on it," says Monáe. Strategically setting her previous albums in the future, the singer-songwriter felt it was vital to get back to the present with Dirty Computer and expresses that it feels like she's been working on it for "a lifetime."

Watch the full interview above as Monáe also discusses how she got involved with Spotify's Black History Is Happening Now campaign, being an anti-bullying advocate and her special relationship with friend and mentor Prince.

