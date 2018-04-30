Lil Xan Takes a Lie Detector Test: Has He Ever Slid Into a Fan's DMs?

A self-proclaimed "open book," Lil Xan agreed to be the latest subject of Fuse's hit digital series, The Lie Detector , promising to answer every question truthfully "even if it doesn't help my character."

Lil Xan has been steadily making moves since the release of his July 2017 breakout single, "Betrayed." Linking up with heavy hitters like Diplo and Rae Sremmurd , the 21-year-old rising artist officially cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 in April with his debut studio album, Total Xanarchy, while continuing to rack up millions of streams across YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Despite that he finds the internet "to be close to Satan," Lil Xan admitted that he does, in fact, Google himself frequently. Asked if he's ever slid into a fan's DMs, the rapper snickered, told the truth, and kept it moving.

"Do you think most rappers are liars?"

"Does it make you uncomfortable when people do drugs around you?"

"Are you in a relationship?"

Watch Lil Xan fearlessly tackle these questions while hooked up to Fuse's polygraph test, performed by Lisa Ribacoff (Advanced Certified Polygraph Examiner) of InDepth Polygraphs. This polygraph demonstration is for entertainment purposes only.

