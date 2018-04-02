'Rapture' Creators Sacha Jenkins & Ben Selkow Recall Pitching Netflix Series to Nas

Documenting the upbringing, success and struggles of groundbreaking artists like Dave East, Logic, Rapsody, T.I., G-Eazy, and more, Netflix's new hip-hop docu-series Rapture dives into the culture and its social impact. Whether you are a hip-hop fan or not, the untold stories of each artist and their process have a "value beyond hip-hop" for viewers.

Sitting down with Fuse, filmmaker/hip-hop curator Sacha Jenkins and executive producer Ben Selkow discuss how the series was recieved by Nas and which artist's story surprised them the most throughout their research.

Keeping it real, Jenkins reveals he didn't know anything about Logic at first. "You see his success, you learn about what he’s gone through." says Jenkins. "He’s a perfect example of someone who used hip-hop as a way to take ownership over his identity and over himself and use that story as a way to inspire people."