'Rapture' Creators Sacha Jenkins & Ben Selkow Recall Pitching Netflix Series to Nas
Documenting the upbringing, success and struggles of groundbreaking artists like Dave East, Logic, Rapsody, T.I., G-Eazy, and more, Netflix's new hip-hop docu-series Rapture dives into the culture and its social impact. Whether you are a hip-hop fan or not, the untold stories of each artist and their process have a "value beyond hip-hop" for viewers.
Sitting down with Fuse, filmmaker/hip-hop curator Sacha Jenkins and executive producer Ben Selkow discuss how the series was recieved by Nas and which artist's story surprised them the most throughout their research.
Keeping it real, Jenkins reveals he didn't know anything about Logic at first. "You see his success, you learn about what he’s gone through." says Jenkins. "He’s a perfect example of someone who used hip-hop as a way to take ownership over his identity and over himself and use that story as a way to inspire people."
On pitching the docu-series, Selkow says "it was a trip" and recalls the meeting with Nas and the Queens legend's reaction to the idea. "Nas is a poet, he's Miles Davis...He's subdued, he's quiet and he just took it in. He just kind of nodded and was like, 'alright, that sounds dope.' What Sacha got out of the project because of the relationship, you'll see a side of [Nas] no one will ever get."
Watch the full interview above where Jenkins and Selkow go deeper and address the challenges of getting access to artists and the importance of filmmaking in hip-hop. Below, watch G-Eazy—who is featured on episode 4 of Rapture—craft a whiskey-based version of the "extra dirty" classic cocktail and talk about his third studio album The Beautiful & Damned.
