FUSE

'Social Fabric' Closet Tours: Jeff Hamilton's Leather Jackets

Whether he's sleeping, swimming, working or just chilling, the LA-based designer will always wear a finely-crafted leather jacket

The long-awaited return of Social Fabric starring Kyle Ng kicks off tonight on Fuse with a deep dive into variations of the classic leather jacket. Join Ng as he explores punk leather jackets in Tokyo and '90s leather jacket nostalgia in Los Angeles, where he links up with famed designer Jeff Hamilton.

In the above clip, Hamilton welcomes Ng into his private Hollywood Hills home for a personal closet tour. Showcasing his extensive array of jackets, the outerwear aficionado explains that he created his own designs for years but simply didn't know how to manufacture and sell them.

"I create my own identity with my own design. I remember every single design I've ever made," Hamilton says. "The biggest compliment I get is when people say, 'Wow, your jacket looks like you.' I really relate to my design...Kind of like your second skin."

Watch Hamilton model several of his favorite looks, and don't miss the return of Social Fabric tonight at 10PM on Fuse! Below, explore the ins and outs of Hamilton's legendary champion leather jacket:

