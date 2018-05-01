'Social Fabric' Closet Tours: Jeff Hamilton's Leather Jackets

The long-awaited return of Social Fabric starring Kyle Ng kicks off tonight on Fuse with a deep dive into variations of the classic leather jacket. Join Ng as he explores punk leather jackets in Tokyo and '90s leather jacket nostalgia in Los Angeles, where he links up with famed designer Jeff Hamilton.

In the above clip, Hamilton welcomes Ng into his private Hollywood Hills home for a personal closet tour. Showcasing his extensive array of jackets, the outerwear aficionado explains that he created his own designs for years but simply didn't know how to manufacture and sell them.