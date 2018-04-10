Get Ready for the Return of 'Social Fabric' on May 1

Last fall, Fuse teamed up with streetwear guru and fashion designer Kyle Ng to bring style enthusiasts Social Fabric , a look at how clothing and culture weave stories about who we are. Spotlighting an array of eclectic designers from Tokyo to Los Angeles to Nairobi, Social Fabric introduced a new way of observing the history behind classic style elements.

All the Dope Designers Featured on 'Social Fabric' So Far

Social Fabric returns Tuesday, May 1 with six all-new episodes featuring leather jackets, crazy pants, the classic suit, bling, sacred threads and camo. Follow Ng as he travels from Brooklyn to London and back stateside to Texas in hopes of peeling back the layers of fashion's influence around the world.

Catch up on Social Fabric starring Kyle Ng on Hulu, and don't miss the series return Tuesday, May 1 at 10PM on Fuse!