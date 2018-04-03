FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Serving Looks

Watch Sofi Tukker Give a Fuse Staffer an Ambush Makeover

The dance-pop duo gives Fuse cameraman Devon a surprise makeover to help unleash his inner rock star

For Sofi Tukker, having an open mind about fashion has played a pivotal part in crafting their distinct style. Often boasting vibrant pops of color in their music videos, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern certainly aren't shy about letting their inner artists out.

To prove fashion's power in transforming an individual, the New York-based musicians went hands-on as ambush stylists for Fuse staffer Devon. Tasked with completely revamping Devon's look, Hawley-Weld and Halpern didn't hold back with their subject's surprise makeover.

The first step was to finesse Devon's wardrobe "vibe," dressing him in blue pants, a bright orange jacket, and a black-and-white checkerboard-accented tee. To take his makeover to the next level, our stylists added heavy eyeliner and some dazzling color hairspray.

And the finishing touch?

A gorgeous, red parasol to complete the look. Truly iconic.

Below, watch R&B-pop force Tinashe explain how she combined sparkles with grime to create a stunning visual for "No Drama," the lead single off Joyride:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Serving Looks

Watch Sofi Tukker Ambush a Fuse Staffer With a Makeover

New Video

Cardi B Reigns Over a Glamorous World in Her 'Bartier Cardi' Video

Interview

'Rapture' Netflix Series Creators Recall Pitching Show to Nas

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Dwayne Johnson attends the UK premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" at Vue West End onNews

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About Depression

April 2018

Photo of the Day: Justin Timberlake & LeBron James Show Out in Cleveland

Photos

Future Women's History Month: The Honorees

First Of All

Yungblud Recalls First Sold-Out Show, Early Love for Arctic Monkeys

Break It Down

Weekly News Rap: Beyonce Biter, New 'Black Panther' Record & Facebook's Mess

Load More