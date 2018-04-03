Watch Sofi Tukker Give a Fuse Staffer an Ambush Makeover
For Sofi Tukker, having an open mind about fashion has played a pivotal part in crafting their distinct style. Often boasting vibrant pops of color in their music videos, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern certainly aren't shy about letting their inner artists out.
To prove fashion's power in transforming an individual, the New York-based musicians went hands-on as ambush stylists for Fuse staffer Devon. Tasked with completely revamping Devon's look, Hawley-Weld and Halpern didn't hold back with their subject's surprise makeover.
The first step was to finesse Devon's wardrobe "vibe," dressing him in blue pants, a bright orange jacket, and a black-and-white checkerboard-accented tee. To take his makeover to the next level, our stylists added heavy eyeliner and some dazzling color hairspray.
And the finishing touch?
A gorgeous, red parasol to complete the look. Truly iconic.
