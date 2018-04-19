TBT 2014: Ashanti Talks 'Braveheart' Album Concept, Murder Inc Fallout

In celebration of R&B-pop royalty, this week's #TBT edition spotlights the one and only Ashanti. Back in 2014, the singer-songwriter discussed the powerful metaphor behind her fifth studio album, Braveheart, and how she navigated her return to music after cutting ties with Murder Inc.

"Braveheart came from a very sincere and honest place...talking about just being brave and having heart in everything you do," she tells Fuse. "Braveheart, the movie, happens to be one of my favorites...The Scots had homemade rags, barefoot, pain on their face—but you couldn't deny their passion. You couldn't deny their hunger."