#TBT 2014: Tinashe Talks 'Aquarius' Success, Reveals Her Favorite Part About '2 On'
Fret not, Tinashe fans! The singer's long-awaited second studio album, Joyride, finally drops tomorrow. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we're spotlighting the pop-R&B songstress in this week's #TBT, in which she discusses the encouraging success of her 2014 debut album, Aquarius.
"That's really all, I think, you can ask when you release new material—that people receive it well," she tells Fuse in a 2015 interview. "I think people could see that it was coming from a really genuine place and that I worked really hard on it, and I did put a lot of passion into it. And I think that resonates with people."
The album's first single, "2 On," hit No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified platinum. The song's video, which showcases Tinashe's knack for dope choreography, also stands out simply because it's "a party song from a female perspective."
"There really aren't that many, which is surprising, because it's not like females can't have fun and go out and drink, and that's just a weird double standard when it comes to music...I think that that was really why people connected to it initially," she explains.
Below, watch Tinashe get nostalgic while reflecting on the first album she ever purchased:
