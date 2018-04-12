TBT 2014: Tinashe Talks 'Aquarius' Success, Reveals Her Favorite Part About '2 On'

Fret not, Tinashe fans! The singer's long-awaited second studio album, Joyride, finally drops tomorrow. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we're spotlighting the pop-R&B songstress in this week's #TBT, in which she discusses the encouraging success of her 2014 debut album, Aquarius.

"That's really all, I think, you can ask when you release new material—that people receive it well," she tells Fuse in a 2015 interview. "I think people could see that it was coming from a really genuine place and that I worked really hard on it, and I did put a lot of passion into it. And I think that resonates with people."