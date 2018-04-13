'Truth or Dare' Star Tyler Posey Faces The Lie Detector: Would He Date Lucy Hale?
With the release of Blumhouse's Truth or Dare, it was only right Fuse put one of the star's truth-telling skills to the test. Playing main character, Lucas Moreno alongside Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey—best known for his role on Teen Wolf—stopped by Fuse to answer a slew of fan-submitted social media questions.
"Most of the fun questions come from fans, so bring it on," says the 26-year-old. But despite his eagerness, the heartthrob adds he's a little nervous. "But I like being open and honest, so that trumps the nerves I think," he says. "I feel like I wear all my emotions on my sleeve so I don't think I can beat the lie detector."
Watch Posey as he sits in the hot seat and tackles very specific questions from "Do you still keep in contact with JLo?" to "Are you in love with Sophia Ali?" It gets a bit tricky for the actor when asked "Would you date Lucy Hale?"...brace yourself for the truth!
Polygraph test performed by Judd Bank of CPI Investigations.
