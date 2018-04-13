'Truth or Dare' Star Tyler Posey Faces The Lie Detector: Would He Date Lucy Hale?

With the release of Blumhouse's Truth or Dare, it was only right Fuse put one of the star's truth-telling skills to the test. Playing main character, Lucas Moreno alongside Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey—best known for his role on Teen Wolf—stopped by Fuse to answer a slew of fan-submitted social media questions.

"Most of the fun questions come from fans, so bring it on," says the 26-year-old. But despite his eagerness, the heartthrob adds he's a little nervous. "But I like being open and honest, so that trumps the nerves I think," he says. "I feel like I wear all my emotions on my sleeve so I don't think I can beat the lie detector."