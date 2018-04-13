Weekly News Rap - April 13: Cardi B Conquers With 'Invasion of Privacy'
It's all about Cardi B in Fuse's latest episode of Weekly News Rap, hosted once again by the talented Cryssy Bandz. After finally unleashing her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, the "Bodak Yellow" performer revealed some exciting, life-changing personal news while also dominating music charts and television ratings.
"She dropped a single, and I cannot stop my head from bopping / Her album went gold within a few hours of it dropping," Bandz raps. "Even Oprah had to take a listen / She probably bumping 'Bodak Yellow' cooking in the kitchen / You got an icon bumping to your music, then you killing / Went from Instagram to 'Love & Hip Hop,' now on the billboards winning."
Along with co-hosting Saturday Night Live, during which Cardi officially revealed her growing baby bump, the Bronx native clarified why she'd kept her pregnancy a secret. Bandz, a mother herself, tipped her hat to Cardi.
"You know the haters always got somethin' negative to say / But knowing Belcalis that stuff could never stop her day / Like why she kept denying rumors saying she was pregnant / She said 'cause people scrutinize, try and destroy a blessing / Plus, when expecting, you should be at peace and live in essence / I would’ve done the same thing, so thank you for the lesson."
Below, run back last week's headlines, featuring Arike Ogunbowale's buzzer beater, Drake's Adidas deal, Fabolous getting charged and more:
User Comments