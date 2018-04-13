Weekly News Rap - April 13: Cardi B Conquers With 'Invasion of Privacy'

It's all about Cardi B in Fuse's latest episode of Weekly News Rap, hosted once again by the talented Cryssy Bandz. After finally unleashing her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, the "Bodak Yellow" performer revealed some exciting, life-changing personal news while also dominating music charts and television ratings.

"She dropped a single, and I cannot stop my head from bopping / Her album went gold within a few hours of it dropping," Bandz raps. "Even Oprah had to take a listen / She probably bumping 'Bodak Yellow' cooking in the kitchen / You got an icon bumping to your music, then you killing / Went from Instagram to 'Love & Hip Hop,' now on the billboards winning."