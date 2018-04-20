Weekly News Rap - April 20: Beychella Frenzy, Nicki Minaj's Return & 4/20 Day

"Two tracks strong, ready to kill it / 'Chun-Li' has a hard beat, and 'Barbie Tingz' would deliver the lyrics / Sat down with Zane, spoke about Young Money, Meek, and the beef with Cardi / Really hope that they could work it out, 'cause competition is a different story."

Speaking of badass black women, Beyoncé hit the stage at Coachella 2018 and consequently birthed Beychella. As the first black female artist to headline the event, Bey pulled out all the stops for what was a historic show.

"Coachella turned to Beychella, had the Beyhive in a frenzy / First black woman ever headlined, entertainer of the century / I'ma keep it real, I ain’t sayin' that she’s MJ, but she’s close to it / Gotta give credit where credit is due, she's legendary, and she still do it."

Below, watch Brooklyn emcee Cryssy Bandz dedicate last week's episode to Cardi B, who dropped her long-awaited debut album, confirmed her pregnancy, and nabbed a Gold plaque: