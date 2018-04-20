FUSE

Break It Down

Weekly News Rap - April 20: Beychella Frenzy, Nicki Minaj's Return & 4/20 Day

Josh Jacobs makes his Fuse debut by rapping the week's most talked about stories: Starbucks outrage, Kanye West's Twitter comeback, Meek Mill speaks out, and more

After an eventful week, Weekly News Rap returns with another packed episode highlighting the biggest headlines in music and culture. Making his Fuse debut, emcee Josh Jacobs kicks off his delivery with a shoutout to the one and only Nicki Minaj, who made her highly anticipated comeback with two new singles and a revealing interview on Beats 1 radio.

"Two tracks strong, ready to kill it / 'Chun-Li' has a hard beat, and 'Barbie Tingz' would deliver the lyrics / Sat down with Zane, spoke about Young Money, Meek, and the beef with Cardi / Really hope that they could work it out, 'cause competition is a different story."

Speaking of badass black women, Beyoncé hit the stage at Coachella 2018 and consequently birthed Beychella. As the first black female artist to headline the event, Bey pulled out all the stops for what was a historic show.

"Coachella turned to Beychella, had the Beyhive in a frenzy / First black woman ever headlined, entertainer of the century / I'ma keep it real, I ain’t sayin' that she’s MJ, but she’s close to it / Gotta give credit where credit is due, she's legendary, and she still do it."

Below, watch Brooklyn emcee Cryssy Bandz dedicate last week's episode to Cardi B, who dropped her long-awaited debut album, confirmed her pregnancy, and nabbed a Gold plaque:

