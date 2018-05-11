FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Promposal

Watch Hayley Kiyoko Help a Fan Ask Her Girlfriend to Prom

"Nia, you've meant so much to us. Will you go to prom with Kassie? Pleeease?" the singer/actress pleads on behalf of one of her biggest fans

Not too long ago, Fuse and singer-actress Hayley Kiyoko teamed up for an exclusive call to action in search of anyone who might need help with securing a prom date. After numerous submissions, we trekked off to Fairfield, Connecticut, to help lucky winner Kassie ask her girlfriend, Nia, to prom—via a personal "promposal" from Kiyoko.

"Right now, Nia thinks that we're being interviewed for my school's Gender & Sexuality Alliance, and she thinks that the local news is asking us questions about the school club," Kassie explains. "Nia, sorry it took so long for me to ask you to prom, but I was getting this all together."

After detailing her experience with coming out and the importance of staying true to yourself, Nia was finally presented with Kiyoko's video message. Reading Kassie's heartfelt submission, the "Curious" singer then officially asks, "Nia, you've meant so much to us. Will you go to prom with Kassie? Pleeease?"

Needless to say, Nia did not see this coming. Keep watching above to find out if she accepts Kassie's prom invitation!

Below, watch Hayley rant and rave about everything from The Bachelor, equal pay, vape smoking, and more:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Promposal

Watch Hayley Kiyoko Help a Fan Ask Her Girlfriend to Prom

Rant and Rave

Royce da 5'9" Sounds Off on Mumble Rap, Rihanna & Cap'n Crunch

Interview

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Safaree Takes a Lie Detector Test: Did He Leak His Nudes?

Photos

Future Asian & Pacific History: The Stars of TV & Film

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Tokyo's Tobi Pants

Serving Lewks

Met Gala 2018: All the Looks

Rant and Rave

Kyle Calls Kehlani One of His Fave People in Music, Reveals 'Fortnite' Strategy

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: DIY Pants

Load More