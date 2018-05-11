Watch Hayley Kiyoko Help a Fan Ask Her Girlfriend to Prom

Not too long ago, Fuse and singer-actress Hayley Kiyoko teamed up for an exclusive call to action in search of anyone who might need help with securing a prom date. After numerous submissions, we trekked off to Fairfield, Connecticut, to help lucky winner Kassie ask her girlfriend, Nia, to prom—via a personal "promposal" from Kiyoko.

"Right now, Nia thinks that we're being interviewed for my school's Gender & Sexuality Alliance, and she thinks that the local news is asking us questions about the school club," Kassie explains. "Nia, sorry it took so long for me to ask you to prom, but I was getting this all together."