'Indivisible' Doc. Update: Where Is the Cast Now?

Last July, Fuse premiered the 2016 documentary film Indivisible, an eye-opening account of immigration reform in the United States. Featuring the stories of Antonio, Renata and Evelyn, the film spotlights pivotal moments in three Dreamers' lives as they fight for a pathway to citizenship and a chance to be reunited with their families.

Two years after sharing their inspiring stories with the world, the Indivisible cast sat down with director Hilary Linder to look back at the film's 2016 premiere and recap how their lives have changed since. Antonio checked in from New York, while Evelyn and Renata dialed in via their Orlando and Boston homes, respectively.