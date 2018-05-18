'Indivisible' Doc. Update: Where Is the Cast Now?
Last July, Fuse premiered the 2016 documentary film Indivisible, an eye-opening account of immigration reform in the United States. Featuring the stories of Antonio, Renata and Evelyn, the film spotlights pivotal moments in three Dreamers' lives as they fight for a pathway to citizenship and a chance to be reunited with their families.
Two years after sharing their inspiring stories with the world, the Indivisible cast sat down with director Hilary Linder to look back at the film's 2016 premiere and recap how their lives have changed since. Antonio checked in from New York, while Evelyn and Renata dialed in via their Orlando and Boston homes, respectively.
Later named one of nine 2017 Peabody Award winners in the Documentary category, Indivisible will be honored at this weekend's 77th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony for its coverage of a crucial societal issue. One of this year's coveted Peabody 30, Indivisible will be re-broadcasted on Fuse this Saturday, May 19 at 4PM leading up to the evening's red-carpet event.
Watch the full Indivisible documentary below, and don't miss it this Saturday, May 19 at 4PM!
