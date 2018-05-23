Kiiara Fangirls Over Mariah Carey's 'Glitter,' Praises Linkin Park

After her breakthrough hit "Gold" and debut Low Kii Savage EP, Kiiara returns with bold, new single "Messy" and is projected to release a debut album. Now older and wiser, the 22-year-old chatted with Fuse about a few of her "first" moments, opening up about the first album she ever purchased, first collaborator, and first person she looked up to.

The Atlantic Records signee revealed that, from a very early age, she looked up to iconic and influential rock band Linkin Park. "Since I was five, I've been listening to their music and just been a fan and their whole message and everything about it," says Kiiara, who had the opportunity to work with the band last year.