FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Kiiara Fangirls Over Mariah Carey's 'Glitter,' Praises Linkin Park

The "Messy" singer also reminiscences about Lil Wayne being her first collaborator and jumping on her breakthrough hit "Gold" in the latest edition of our 'First Of All' series

After her breakthrough hit "Gold" and debut Low Kii Savage EP, Kiiara returns with bold, new single "Messy" and is projected to release a debut album. Now older and wiser, the 22-year-old chatted with Fuse about a few of her "first" moments, opening up about the first album she ever purchased, first collaborator, and first person she looked up to.  

The Atlantic Records signee revealed that, from a very early age, she looked up to iconic and influential rock band Linkin Park. "Since I was five, I've been listening to their music and just been a fan and their whole message and everything about it," says Kiiara, who had the opportunity to work with the band last year.

Hailing from Wilmington, Illinois, Kiiara recalls the time she made Mariah Carey's Glitter soundtrack her first CD purchase, only after walking through Best Buy and seeing the mesmerizing album art on display.

"I was little. I was walking through Best Buy, and it was all pink and kind of had like...yeah, it's 'Glitter.' So I was like, 'I need this!' I don't even know. I didn't know who it was at the time because I was, like, five."

Watch the full interview above, during which the singer also shares her first rollercoaster moment, the first time she moved out, and more. Below, throw it back to Kiiara as our Fuse First artist, explaining the complicated origins of creating "Gold":

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Interview

Kiiara Fangirls Over Mariah's 'Glitter' & Praises Linkin Park

Photos

Future Asian & Pacific History: The Creators

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Styles: Dee Snider's Rock Star Aesthetic

Interview

Ne-Yo Talks Leading by Example With 'Good Man' Album, Romeo Santos Collab

In-Depth

BTS Get Global, Darker With 'Love Yourself: Tear' Album

Fuse Docs

'Indivisible' Doc. Update: Where Are They Now?

Interview

Shoreline Mafia Goes Off: 'F-ck Cartoons'

Hot Song

Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato's 'Fall in Line' Is the Time's Up Anthem Pop Needs

Load More