Kiiara Fangirls Over Mariah Carey's 'Glitter,' Praises Linkin Park
After her breakthrough hit "Gold" and debut Low Kii Savage EP, Kiiara returns with bold, new single "Messy" and is projected to release a debut album. Now older and wiser, the 22-year-old chatted with Fuse about a few of her "first" moments, opening up about the first album she ever purchased, first collaborator, and first person she looked up to.
The Atlantic Records signee revealed that, from a very early age, she looked up to iconic and influential rock band Linkin Park. "Since I was five, I've been listening to their music and just been a fan and their whole message and everything about it," says Kiiara, who had the opportunity to work with the band last year.
Hailing from Wilmington, Illinois, Kiiara recalls the time she made Mariah Carey's Glitter soundtrack her first CD purchase, only after walking through Best Buy and seeing the mesmerizing album art on display.
"I was little. I was walking through Best Buy, and it was all pink and kind of had like...yeah, it's 'Glitter.' So I was like, 'I need this!' I don't even know. I didn't know who it was at the time because I was, like, five."
Watch the full interview above, during which the singer also shares her first rollercoaster moment, the first time she moved out, and more. Below, throw it back to Kiiara as our Fuse First artist, explaining the complicated origins of creating "Gold":
