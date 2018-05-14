Lil Xan Talks 'Total Xanarchy,' SoundCloud Artists Dominating & Diplo Collab

Expressing satisfaction with his debut album, our latest Fuse First artist Lil Xan (Diego Leanos) dives into Total Xanarchy. Xan details the response he's received from the Xanarchy Gang, how he linked up with Charli XCX for "Moonlight," and other artists on the 16-track project.

When it came down to adding features to the album, Xan strategically listened to the album a "million times" with artists in mind. "We just thought, 'Oh, this person would sound good on this,'" he explains. "Half of them we're friends with, so it's easy to make that happen, especially with 'Moonlight.' I'm friends with Charli [XCX], you know. I just felt she was so perfect and right for it. And to me, 'Moonlight' is one of my favorite tracks off the album."