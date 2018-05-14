FUSE

Lil Xan Talks 'Total Xanarchy,' SoundCloud Artists Dominating & Diplo Collab

The "Betrayed" rapper, and our latest Fuse First artist, says he's here to stay, confirms going into "album two and three mode" after promoting his 'Total Xanarchy' debut

Expressing satisfaction with his debut album, our latest Fuse First artist Lil Xan (Diego Leanos) dives into Total Xanarchy. Xan details the response he's received from the Xanarchy Gang, how he linked up with Charli XCX for "Moonlight," and other artists on the 16-track project. 

When it came down to adding features to the album, Xan strategically listened to the album a "million times" with artists in mind. "We just thought, 'Oh, this person would sound good on this,'" he explains. "Half of them we're friends with, so it's easy to make that happen, especially with 'Moonlight.' I'm friends with Charli [XCX], you know. I just felt she was so perfect and right for it. And to me, 'Moonlight' is one of my favorite tracks off the album."

Hitting 56 million-plus streams with his viral hit "Betrayed," the 21-year-old rapper agrees that SoundCloud artists have, without a doubt, changed the music industry. 

"This is what our generation has, and all these artists come from SoundCloud are now having Billboard hits, songs on the radio. So it's like, are we really not considered as good just because where we came from? So stupid...so stupid. We're dominating the game, to be honest."

Watch Xan also discuss working with Diplo on "Colorblind," how it showcased his ability to be versatile, and tapping into other genres like EDM. Below, watch the Cali-born rapper take a lie detector test and unveil his deep, dark secrets.

