Ne-Yo Talks Leading by Example With 'Good Man' Album, Romeo Santos Collab
Set to drop his Good Man album June 8, three-time GRAMMY winner Ne-Yo stopped by to talk album the album's concept, working with Romeo Santos, and keeping his music accessible.
Calling out men who "treat women any old kind of way," the singer-songwriter remained candid when breaking down the theme of Good Man. "[Men] have forgotten what it is to just put forth effort to just genuinely be a good person...We walk around with this selfishness on us that's this whole 'It's all about me, and I gotta get mine.'"
Clarifying that he himself is "in no way, shape, form or fashion" better than anybody, Ne-Yo stresses the importance of humility and learning from one's mistakes. Hoping to lead by example with this album, the 35-year-old wants to change the "good guy narrative" for the younger generation.
On linking up with Latin music megastar Romeo Santos for "Nights Like These," Ne-Yo recalls having an effortless conversation with the Bronx native in the studio. Once the two realized they were both on the same page, the actual songwriting came naturally.
"It was cool to sit with him and just chop it up for a minute before we got into the actual record, and it also made the writing process just that much easier," he explains. "That's one of the standouts on the album for me, personally."
Below, throw it back to 2012 when Ne-Yo told us the meaning behind his R.E.D. album and chat about what fans thought about his dance-influenced single, "Let Me Love You":
