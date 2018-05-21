Ne-Yo Talks Leading by Example With 'Good Man' Album, Romeo Santos Collab

Set to drop his Good Man album June 8, three-time GRAMMY winner Ne-Yo stopped by to talk album the album's concept, working with Romeo Santos, and keeping his music accessible.

Calling out men who "treat women any old kind of way," the singer-songwriter remained candid when breaking down the theme of Good Man. "[Men] have forgotten what it is to just put forth effort to just genuinely be a good person...We walk around with this selfishness on us that's this whole 'It's all about me, and I gotta get mine.'"

Clarifying that he himself is "in no way, shape, form or fashion" better than anybody, Ne-Yo stresses the importance of humility and learning from one's mistakes. Hoping to lead by example with this album, the 35-year-old wants to change the "good guy narrative" for the younger generation.