Royce da 5'9" Sounds Off on Mumble Rap, Rihanna & Cap'n Crunch

Detroit act Royce da 5'9" recently returned with his long-awaited seventh studio album Book of Ryan, a star-studded, 20-track project featuring the likes of J. Cole, Eminem, Jadakiss and Pusha T. The veteran lyricist, regarded as one of hip-hop's most fire emcees, shared his thoughts on the genre's current "mumble rap" trend in Fuse's latest Rant and Rave episode.

The 40-year-old seemed unbothered by mumble rap's emphasis on flow and melody rather than decipherable lyrics. "I know I don't really understand a lot of what Future says, but I'm a really big fan of him because his music puts me in a particular mood...You can tell that he's really, really good at what he does," Royce tells Fuse.