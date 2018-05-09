Royce da 5'9" Sounds Off on Mumble Rap, Rihanna & Cap'n Crunch
Detroit act Royce da 5'9" recently returned with his long-awaited seventh studio album Book of Ryan, a star-studded, 20-track project featuring the likes of J. Cole, Eminem, Jadakiss and Pusha T. The veteran lyricist, regarded as one of hip-hop's most fire emcees, shared his thoughts on the genre's current "mumble rap" trend in Fuse's latest Rant and Rave episode.
The 40-year-old seemed unbothered by mumble rap's emphasis on flow and melody rather than decipherable lyrics. "I know I don't really understand a lot of what Future says, but I'm a really big fan of him because his music puts me in a particular mood...You can tell that he's really, really good at what he does," Royce tells Fuse.
The former Slaughterhouse member also raved about topics like the NBA playoffs, Cap'n Crunch ("If you dislike it, you probably worship the devil,") and the one and only Rihanna.
"Rihanna is probably the most beautiful woman in the world besides my sister, my wife and my daughters," he says. "She's so fine, she can probably still have the same lifestyle if she wasn't famous. People would still be taking pictures of her. She'd still be getting into clubs free."
