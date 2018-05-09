'Love & Hip Hop' Star Safaree Takes a Lie Detector Test: Did He Leak His Nudes?
Rapper, songwriter, dancer, music producer and reality TV star, Safaree Samuels (formerly known as Scaff Beezy) has had an interesting year. And with his recent release "Hunnid" and a new reality show on the way, Safaree admits to Fuse he just wants to clear his name.
As he anxiously sits in the hot seat, strapped to a polygraph test, Safaree's "youngest and more fabulous sister" shoots her shot with a range of questions. Before getting in the hot seat herself, Shaneequwa eases her way up to the juicy topics, starting with, "Have you ever worn a fake fur?" and "Do you think I'm a good sister?" to "Did you leak your own nudes?"
Watch to see if the "Fur God" wanted to intentionally share his goods with the world, how loyal he can be to his sister, and if he regrets his past lifestyle prior to being robbed.
Polygraph test performed by Lisa Ribacoff (Advanced Certified Polygraph Examiner) of InDepth Polygraphs. This polygraph demonstration is for entertainment purposes only.
