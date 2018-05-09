FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Safaree Takes a Lie Detector Test: Did He Leak His Nudes?

"Bloodclaat!," the rapper/dancer shouts as his youngest sister bombards him with questions in the latest episode of Fuse's 'The Lie Detector' series

Rapper, songwriter, dancer, music producer and reality TV star, Safaree Samuels (formerly known as Scaff Beezy) has had an interesting year. And with his recent release "Hunnid" and a new reality show on the way, Safaree admits to Fuse he just wants to clear his name. 

As he anxiously sits in the hot seat, strapped to a polygraph test, Safaree's "youngest and more fabulous sister" shoots her shot with a range of questions. Before getting in the hot seat herself, Shaneequwa eases her way up to the juicy topics, starting with, "Have you ever worn a fake fur?" and "Do you think I'm a good sister?" to "Did you leak your own nudes?"

Watch to see if the "Fur God" wanted to intentionally share his goods with the world, how loyal he can be to his sister, and if he regrets his past lifestyle prior to being robbed.

Polygraph test performed by Lisa Ribacoff (Advanced Certified Polygraph Examiner) of InDepth Polygraphs. This polygraph demonstration is for entertainment purposes only.

Below, watch Lil Xan tackle questions about relationships, his hip-hop peers and his debut album, Total Xanarchy:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Interview

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Safaree Takes a Lie Detector Test: Did He Leak His Nudes?

Photos

Future Asian & Pacific History: The Stars of TV & Film

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Tokyo's Tobi Pants

Serving Lewks

Met Gala 2018: All the Looks

Rant and Rave

Kyle Calls Kehlani One of His Fave People in Music, Reveals 'Fortnite' Strategy

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: DIY Pants

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Arktis Pants

Fashion Killas

'Social Fabric': Meet All the Dope Designers From Season 1

Load More