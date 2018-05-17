Shoreline Mafia Goes Off on Peanut Butter, Cartoons & Cilantro

Atlantic Records' latest signees, Shoreline Mafia achieved a viral hit last year with "Musty" and created buzz when they released the accompanying black-and-white visual of the quartet bumping to the breakout single.

With hot tracks like "Bottle Service," "Nun Major" and "Spaceships" featured on their ShorelineDoThatShit EP, Fuse wanted to tap into the minds of members Fenix, Ohgeesy, Master Kato and Rob Vicious to find out what sparks their interests.