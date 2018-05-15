'Social Fabric' Closet Tours: Daniel K. Nelson's Sunglasses

Having standout style and taste is nothing new to Daniel K. Nelson, mixologist and avid collector of sunglasses. In a fresh installment of Closet Tours, Social Fabric host Kyle Ng pokes around Nelson's extensive array of shades.

"Sunglasses speak to me because it's the first thing that people see. It's a great way to just really express yourself. It's an instant way to change up your style," he explains. "You can really play a character very easily with your sunglasses."