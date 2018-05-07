FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Arktis Pants

From tactical military grade camo to streetwear-inspired skateboarding pants, English brand Arktis delivers top-of-the-line camo designs

This week's episode of Social Fabric starring Kyle Ng spotlights all the ways in which boring, everyday pants are transformed into one-of-a-kind creations around the world. In a new edition of Kyle's Cool Things, Ng jet sets to Exeter, England, where he tries on Arktis camo pants. 

While Arktis is known for its military grade camo pants that help clients literally blend into their surroundings, the brand also produces more streetwear-focused pieces. In a collaboration with London skateboard brand Palace, Arktis dropped a slimmer, more tailored version of its military pant.

"These pants are great because they're lightweight. They're military grade. These were made for skateboarding, which I love to do," Ng explains. "This is a standard UK military pattern called DPM."

Disruptive Pattern Material, DPM was the official camo pattern of the British Armed Forces before being phased out and replaced by Multi-Terrain Pattern (MTP).

Don't miss Social Fabric starring Kyle Ng Tuesdays at 10PM! Below, watch Ng get up close and personal with Tokyo's sleeveless, punk leather jacket:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Arktis Pants

Fashion Killas

'Social Fabric': Meet All the Dope Designers From Season 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Christina Aguilera onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nove#1s

Christina Aguilera's No. 1 Hits, Ranked

Photos

Future Asian & Pacific History: The Music Stars

First Of All

Chloe x Halle Share Beyoncé's First Words of Advice, Talk Being Role Models

Festival News

Austin City Limits Announces Huge 2018 Lineup

News

Join the 2018 Future Asian & Pacific History Month Celebration

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Closet Tours: Jeff Hamilton's Leather Jackets

Load More