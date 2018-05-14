'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: The Bespoke Shooting Suit
This week's episode of Social Fabric spotlights the classic men's suit, from London's tailored, bespoke suits to LA's rendition of the Dandy suit. In our latest installment of Kyle's Cool Things, show host Kyle Ng visits London's Savile Row for a custom shooting suit.
"A classic English gentleman would wear this shooting anything he wants," Ng emphasizes, trying his hand at target practice on the field.
Handmade from tweed, Ng's multi-dimensional shooting suit is a product of Stowers and consists of a tie, jacket, vest, knickers, shirt and shooting hat. Paired with boots, the shooting suit is a perfect example of form meeting function to create stylish sportswear.
