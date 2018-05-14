FUSE

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: The Bespoke Shooting Suit

Travel to London's famous Savile Row for a tailored, bespoke sportswear look perfect for target practice. Don't miss 'Social Fabric' Tuesday at 10PM on Fuse!

This week's episode of Social Fabric spotlights the classic men's suit, from London's tailored, bespoke suits to LA's rendition of the Dandy suit. In our latest installment of Kyle's Cool Things, show host Kyle Ng visits London's Savile Row for a custom shooting suit.

"A classic English gentleman would wear this shooting anything he wants," Ng emphasizes, trying his hand at target practice on the field.

Handmade from tweed, Ng's multi-dimensional shooting suit is a product of Stowers and consists of a tie, jacket, vest, knickers, shirt and shooting hat. Paired with boots, the shooting suit is a perfect example of form meeting function to create stylish sportswear.

Don't miss an all-new episode of Social Fabric Tuesday at 10PM on Fuse! Below, take a look at Tokyo's one-of-a-kind, construction-inspired tobi pants:

