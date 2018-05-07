'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: DIY Pants

Who knew people could get so creative with pants?

This week's all-new Social Fabric episode starring Kyle Ng focuses on all things pants—and how designers around the world have reinvented them. Meet Nick Sethi, an artist and photographer who isn't afraid to push limits. Using a subject's own body as literal inspiration, he creates custom, DIY pants that are also, well, revealing.

"These pants are cool to me because not everyone will have my body on them," Ng jokes, modeling his hairy look.