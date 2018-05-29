FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Sunday Best

Sundays are reserved for looking your freshest. Don't miss an all-new 'Social Fabric' tonight at 10PM!

This week's episode of Social Fabric explores the earliest forms of lifestyle clothing: religious threads. From Sunday church get-ups to contemporary Muslim-inspired streetwear, Kyle Ng dives into the stories behind today's most striking sacred threads.

Modeling his "Sunday best," Ng emphasizes the importance of bringing out your finest clothing for that one special day of the week. "Sunday's best suit is cool because you could really just dress in anything you want, as long as you look your best."

Featuring a ticking stripe, elephant details, and an impressive number of pockets, Ng's suit allows for both style and versatility. Outside of church, this look can also be worn at dances, on boats, and at a variety of other functions.

Don't miss an all-new episode of Social Fabric tonight at 10PM on Fuse! Below, watch legendary metal vocalist Dee Snider explain his eclectic blend of biker, pirate and rock star:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: Sunday Best

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York CiKIMYE

35 Sweet Photos of Kanye & Kim

Interview

Kiiara Fangirls Over Mariah's 'Glitter' & Praises Linkin Park

Photos

Future Asian & Pacific History: The Creators

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Styles: Dee Snider's Rock Star Aesthetic

Interview

Ne-Yo Talks Leading by Example With 'Good Man' Album, Romeo Santos Collab

In-Depth

BTS Get Global, Darker With 'Love Yourself: Tear' Album

Fuse Docs

'Indivisible' Doc. Update: Where Are They Now?

Load More