'Social Fabric' Styles: Dee Snider's Rock Star Aesthetic

If there's one thing Dee Snider knows a whole lot about, it's being a certified rock star—and looking the part. The metal vocalist and former Twisted Sister frontman gave Social Fabric host Kyle Ng an exclusive look at his unique style in the latest installment of My Styles.

"I'm a strange amalgam of rock star, heavy metal, God, biker, pirate," he explains. "You wanna look down and dirty, but meanwhile, my jeans are, like, a thousand bucks?"