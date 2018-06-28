FUSE

Interview

Watch DJ Skribble & Kid Capri Face The Lie Detector

The two legends attempt to truthfully answer questions from Funk Flex talking over tracks, the current state of hip-hop, respect for DJ Khaled and more

Two supreme producers/DJs, one polygraph exam and a slew of questions putting DJ Skribble and Kid Capri's loyalty to the test. Recently, Fuse asked DJ Skribble and Kid Capri to ask each other a few questions related to their career over the years. The two masters of wheels of steel took turns, anxiously sitting strapped to a polygraph test answering questions from who's a better DJ to radio personality DJ Funk Flex (formerly Funkmaster Flex) continuous talking on the radio.

Queens native Skribble wasted no time asking Capri if fellow DJ Flex talks too much over records. After truthfully replying "yes," Skribble moved on to asking if the state of hip-hop is good today compared to years ago. 

Watch Skribble and Capri take turns in the hot seat and reveal more truths from using their fame to get girls—pre-marriage, of course—and who is better at DJ-ing. 

Polygraph test performed by Lisa Ribacoff (Advanced Certified Polygraph Examiner) of InDepth Polygraphs. This polygraph demonstration is for entertainment purposes only.

Below, watch Love & Hip Hop star Safaree take a lie detector test with his sister Shaneequwa and prove whether or not he leaked his nudes:

