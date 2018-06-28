Watch DJ Skribble & Kid Capri Face The Lie Detector

Two supreme producers/DJs, one polygraph exam and a slew of questions putting DJ Skribble and Kid Capri's loyalty to the test. Recently, Fuse asked DJ Skribble and Kid Capri to ask each other a few questions related to their career over the years. The two masters of wheels of steel took turns, anxiously sitting strapped to a polygraph test answering questions from who's a better DJ to radio personality DJ Funk Flex (formerly Funkmaster Flex) continuous talking on the radio.

Queens native Skribble wasted no time asking Capri if fellow DJ Flex talks too much over records. After truthfully replying "yes," Skribble moved on to asking if the state of hip-hop is good today compared to years ago.