Foster the People Praises Kanye West, T-Pain & Post Malone's Autotune Crooning

Fuse caught up with Foster the People backstage at Firefly Music Festival 2018, before the band rocked their set and drew a large crowd. Sitting down for a quick festival edition of Rant and Rave, the indie band openly shared their thoughts on autotune, hip-hop, and Reebok pumps.

Best known for their "Pumped Up Kicks" viral hit, the LA-based band went on a full rant when asked about Reebok pumps. "I just remember those things popping man. Like the second day you get 'em they would pop. You would like pump up it and think you're about to dunk and then you jump as high as you can, you land, and they just pop."