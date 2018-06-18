Smoothini Entertains Lizzo Backstage At Firefly Fest 2018

Ahead of the series premiere of Hip-Hop Houdini, Fuse asked magician Smoothini (Tomas De La Cruz) to share his dope magic tricks with artists at Firefly Music Festival 2018.

Hanging out backstage with Minneapolis-based artist Lizzo, Smoothini makes it his duty to impress, wow and get to know the "Good as Hell" rapper. Showering Lizzo with compliments and showing love, the magician proceeds to ask the rapper-singer a few questions from "where are you from?" to "what's next for you?" all before performing a few tricks using a gold ring and pair of white headphones.