FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Firefly 2018

Smoothini Entertains Lizzo Backstage At Firefly Fest 2018

'Hip-Hop Houdini''s Smoothini hits the scene at Firefly Music Festival 2018 and wows Lizzo with his magic while they chat about what’s next for her music, where her hometown love lies, and more

Ahead of the series premiere of Hip-Hop Houdini, Fuse asked magician Smoothini (Tomas De La Cruz) to share his dope magic tricks with artists at Firefly Music Festival 2018

Hanging out backstage with Minneapolis-based artist Lizzo, Smoothini makes it his duty to impress, wow and get to know the "Good as Hell" rapper. Showering Lizzo with compliments and showing love, the magician proceeds to ask the rapper-singer a few questions from "where are you from?" to "what's next for you?" all before performing a few tricks using a gold ring and pair of white headphones. 

Watch Lizzo reveal what she has planned for the near future and witness the magic go down in full above. Check out more of Fuse's Firefly Music Festival 2018 coverage here. Below, throw it back to 2016 when Lizzo discussed self-love and phone stealers at Austin City Limits Fest 2016.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Firefly 2018

Smoothini Entertains Lizzo Backstage At Firefly Fest 2018

Festival Coverage

Firefly Day 3 Recap: Lil Wayne, PnB Rock, Westside Gunn and more.

Festival Coverage

Firefly Day 2 Recap: Logic, Joey Purp, They., Lizzo and more.

Rant and Rave

Jacquees Talks Artist Lookalikes, Having Kids & Yoga Pants

Festival Coverage

Firefly Day 1 Recap: Bryce Vine, Chicano Batman and more.

Interview

Nick Grant Skydives in VR, Explains Favorite Storyline on 'Dreamin' Out Loud'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 10: Phil Spencer, Executive President of Gaming at Microsoft, speaks during the Microsoft xBox E3 briNews

The Hottest E3 Releases So Far: 'Fallout 76,' 'Halo Infinity' & More

First of All

Josie Dunne Recalls Meeting Kim Kardashian, Talks Amy Winehouse Influence

Load More