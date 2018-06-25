Watch PnB Rock Discuss New 'Summertime Vibe' Music & Applaud Tierra Whack's Creativity

Fuse caught up with Philly's rising star, PnB Rock, moments after locking his set and drawing an energetic crowd. Filled with excitement from hitting the Firefly Music Festival 2018 stage and performing tracks off of his recent release Catch These Vibes, the singer-rapper shares his plans for the summer and talks tapping into different genres in the near future.

Briefly explaining he takes everything "day by day," PnB Rock talks catering to the summer with his music. "These songs that I perform on stage is two and three year old songs. When I drop some new songs it's going to be like a breath of fresh air—you feel me. It's going to be like 'Damn PnB [Rock] dropped some new music. Bang! bang! we lit!,'" says the 26-year-old."I'm going to have more anthems for them to check and more anthems for them to feel like 'Damn I'm in love' or feel like 'Damn i just broke up.' Feel good music. I got all that, new music."