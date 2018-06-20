FUSE

New Fuse Series 'Hip-Hop Houdini' Premieres July 17

Join magician Smoothini as he performs dope magic tricks alongside your favorite artists. Catch the series premiere Tuesday, July 17 at 10PM on Fuse!

Hip-Hop Houdini pairs magician Smoothini (Tomas De La Cruz) with your favorite artists for dope magic tricks and untold stories that will surely keep you guessing. Featuring a star-studded guest lineup, Fuse's new series puts Fat JoeA$AP FergIggy AzaleaLil Jon and more in the hot seat, as Smoothini reveals more than just a simple card trick.

A self-taught magician, Smoothini started off using his gift to impress his Washington Heights, neighbors in NYC. Now, he uses his talents to wow celebrities and everyday people alike. Each episode challenges Smoothini to wow an artist's friends, family and crew in order to uncover "the real" about the artist from their inner circle. Armed with this knowledge, Smoothini is able to create the ultimate trick and really blow our minds. Get ready to be amazed by this around-the-way magician, as he uncovers tidbits about the artists you thought you knew!

