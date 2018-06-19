Hoodcelebrityy On Growing Up in the Bronx & Being the 'Female Vybz Kartel'
Hoodcelebrityy stepped on the scene with her explosive summer bop "Walking Trophy" and plans to release an album soon. The Jamaican-born, Bronx-raised dancehall rising star stopped by Fuse to face her fear of heights and discuss how growing up in the Bronx shaped her life, fusing "reggae, patois on hip-hop beats" and her debut album shocking the world.
In the midst of virtually skydiving and experiencing a virtual reality check, Hoodcelebrityy reveals how Fordham Road in the Bronx helped mold her into who she is today. "Fordham Road has taught me a lot. How to hustle, how to be a hustler and how to just always find a way out," she says. "And not to depends on anybody and just really go hard and believe in what I want."
Watch the full interview above where Hoodcelebrityy talks pulling from from real experiences, expressing them through her music and the verstality on her debut album. Below, check out Nick Grant skydiving in VR and detailing his favorite storyline on Dreamin' Out Loud.
