Hoodcelebrityy On Growing Up in the Bronx & Being the 'Female Vybz Kartel'

Hoodcelebrityy stepped on the scene with her explosive summer bop "Walking Trophy" and plans to release an album soon. The Jamaican-born, Bronx-raised dancehall rising star stopped by Fuse to face her fear of heights and discuss how growing up in the Bronx shaped her life, fusing "reggae, patois on hip-hop beats" and her debut album shocking the world.

In the midst of virtually skydiving and experiencing a virtual reality check, Hoodcelebrityy reveals how Fordham Road in the Bronx helped mold her into who she is today. "Fordham Road has taught me a lot. How to hustle, how to be a hustler and how to just always find a way out," she says. "And not to depends on anybody and just really go hard and believe in what I want."