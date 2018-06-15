Jacquees Talks Artist Lookalikes, Having Kids & Yoga Pants

Last year Atlanta singer, songwriter and rapper, Jacquees climbed the charts with his breakout single "B.E.D." and has officially released his debut album 4275. Prior to its release, the R&B crooner sat with Fuse to share his thoughts on a range of topics including industry lookalikes and having kids in his twenties.

When asked about having kids, Mr. "Twenty-four With No Kids" confirms the line still applies, but wants children in the future. "I want to have kids in my twenties. I ain't got kids yet. Twenty-four no kids still, but I want to have some kids 'cause I want my kids to grow up with my nephew."