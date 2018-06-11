Josie Dunne Recalls Meeting Kim Kardashian, Talks Amy Winehouse Influence

In our latest installment of First of All, rising singer-songwriter Josie Dunne stopped by Fuse to share many of her "firsts." From her first crush to meeting Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner—the Chicago native reveals indepth memories from her past.

Fresh off of the release of her six-track debut EP, To Be the Little Fish, where she showcases an acoustic storytelling vibe—Dunne tells the story of the first time she was starstruck. During her seventh grade spring break in Los Angeles, Dunne surprisingly ran into the Kardashians at The Grove.