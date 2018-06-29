Liam Payne Talks Debut Album, Journey to Solo Stardom

Emerging from pop-rock group One Direction, Liam Payne tells Fuse after ten years of trusting the process and dedication he is set to release his debut album this fall. Having worked with Quavo, Zedd, J Balvin, Rita Ora and more Payne reveals he doesn't want to "pigeonhole" himself and wants to give fans a taste of everything.

With five hit singles showcasing how versatile Payne can be, the new dad explains his debut will be a "mixed bag" and more of a playlist. "My debut album is kind of a bit of a mix bag at the minute. The idea I went for is one, I want to see what people want from me. I'm really into the idea of finding out what it is because I'm trying to do it myself," says the 24-year-old. "And we are doing so many different great songs. I mean, you know, from what you've heard so far. I've done so many different genres of music."