FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Nick Grant Skydives in VR, Explains Favorite Storyline on 'Dreamin' Out Loud'

"If it's not for me then I turn it off," the lyricist says when asked about the state of hip-hop

Returning with the follow-up to his Return Of The Cool debut, Nick Grant recently released his latest Dreamin' Out Loud project stacked with tracks. The skilled MC stopped by Fuse for a virtual reality check all while discussing the 14-track album and how it feels to be in the conversation of some of the greatest MCs.

With a virtual reality headset over his eyes, the lyricist dives into his latest "full of dynamic storylines" project. Admitting his fear of heights and virtually sitting on a plane filled with men equipped to skydive, Grant discusses his favorite storyline on the mixtape. 

"My favorite storyline is about black women and the women that raised me in my life," says the 29-year-old before to asking to be thrown out the airplane. "You know all women in general, but, you know, this was me just basically being therapeutic about the women that helped changed my life and raised me."

The South Carolina native also touches on the current state of hip-hop, how it took a while for him to adjust to the "state of the game" and his fans comparing him to other heavy-hitter rappers like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar

Watch Grant try to conquer his fear of heights and go through one hell of a VR experience above. Below, throw it back to 2013 when J. Cole explained being "really hurt" by negative reactions to single "Let Nas Down."

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Interview

Nick Grant Skydives in VR, Explains Favorite Storyline on 'Dreamin' Out Loud'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 10: Phil Spencer, Executive President of Gaming at Microsoft, speaks during the Microsoft xBox E3 briNews

The Hottest E3 Releases So Far: 'Fallout 76,' 'Halo Infinity' & More

First of All

Josie Dunne Recalls Meeting Kim Kardashian, Talks Amy Winehouse Influence

E3 2018

Watch the Xbox E3 2018 Livestream Here

Web Exclusive

'Social Fabric' Styles: Miguel Larios' Camo Skater Look

Interview

Watch Zaytoven Whisper His Life Story Using ASMR

On the Scene

Nipsey Hussle Kicks Off Victory Lap Tour in NYC With Packed, Passionate Fans

Exclusive Photos

Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap Tour: Photos

Load More