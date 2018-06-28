Salt-N-Pepa Sounds Off on Face Tattoos, Baby Hair And Twerking

In celebration of Hip-Hop’s 45th anniversary, Fuse caught up with the seasoned queens of Salt-N-Pepa to share their opinions on a few themed topics. Salt, Pepa and DJ Spinderella blessed us with a Hip-Hop at 45 edition of our Rant and Rave series.

When it came to the topic of face tattoos, the group stood divided. For Pepa, they are “self-expression…like music.” Salt on the other hand, took the maternal approach, expressing she would “have a heart attack” if any of her children came home with permanent face art.