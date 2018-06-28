FUSE

Interview

Salt-N-Pepa Sounds Off on Face Tattoos, Baby Hair And Twerking

​The legendary trio rates a few hip-hop fashion statements, dance moves and even their own video

In celebration of Hip-Hop’s 45th anniversary, Fuse caught up with the seasoned queens of Salt-N-Pepa to share their opinions on a few themed topics. Salt, Pepa and DJ Spinderella blessed us with a Hip-Hop at 45 edition of our Rant and Rave series.

When it came to the topic of face tattoos, the group stood divided. For Pepa, they are “self-expression…like music.” Salt on the other hand, took the maternal approach, expressing she would “have a heart attack” if any of her children came home with permanent face art.    

Despite staying divinely mum on topic of mumble rappers, the GRAMMY award-winning stars had much to say about twerking. Pepa, who is Jamaican, enthusiastically busted out her patois accent to “rave” for twerking—even giving us a small in-seat sample. Salt, however had some stern choice words for those who gain their followers from twerking. Watch it all go down above.   

Next, watch the "Inside" singer Jacquees reveal his thoughts on FaceTiming in public, long lines, biting nails and meeting women in the club:

