Snow Tha Product on Calling Latinos 'Spanish,' Her Love for Strip Clubs & More

With eight mixtapes, numerous collaborations and a debut album under her belt, Snow Tha Product has validated her spot in the rap game. As one of Fuse's Hip-Hip at 45 featured artists, the 31-year-old rapper sat down with Fuse to either "rant" or "rave" about a variety of hot topics from strip clubs, sex robots to calling Latinos "Spanish."

Fresh off the release of her catchy, bouncy track "Myself" featuring D.R.A.M. and traveling from city to city on her Vibe Higher Tour, the Mexican-American lyricist ranted about he proper term to use for anyone of Latin American origin. Admitting she doesn't care, Snow explains Latinos have more pressing issues than worrying about people calling them "Spanish" instead of "Latino."