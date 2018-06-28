Snow Tha Product on Calling Latinos 'Spanish,' Her Love for Strip Clubs & More
With eight mixtapes, numerous collaborations and a debut album under her belt, Snow Tha Product has validated her spot in the rap game. As one of Fuse's Hip-Hip at 45 featured artists, the 31-year-old rapper sat down with Fuse to either "rant" or "rave" about a variety of hot topics from strip clubs, sex robots to calling Latinos "Spanish."
Fresh off the release of her catchy, bouncy track "Myself" featuring D.R.A.M. and traveling from city to city on her Vibe Higher Tour, the Mexican-American lyricist ranted about he proper term to use for anyone of Latin American origin. Admitting she doesn't care, Snow explains Latinos have more pressing issues than worrying about people calling them "Spanish" instead of "Latino."
Rant and Rave"There are worse things that we can be called," she adds. "Call me Spanish, Hispanic, Latina... whatever you want. But you know, don't call me an animal, Donald Trump. You f--king piece of shit!"
Snow also reveals her love for strip clubs and tells Fuse she's a fan. "Strip clubs we love them, to a point where I almost beat up a guy yesterday over it." Watch the full interview above where she rants about sex robots, decorating and expresses her love for ferris wheels.
Next, watch the Book of Ryan emcee Royce da 5'9" also talk NBA playoffs, Twitter rants, and if he considers himself a good freestyler in a previous Rant and Rave series:
User Comments