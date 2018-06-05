'Social Fabric' Closet Tours: Kickin' It With Miguel Larios

This week's season finale of Social Fabric features the one and only Miguel Larios, a Los Angeles legend known for flipping surplus camo into edgy streetwear. Giving show host Kyle Ng a personal tour of his closet, Larios revealed that he's also all about a mean shoe game.

Showing off his closet of kicks, the U.S. Alteration co-founder has a pair of sneakers for nearly every mood and occasion—from classic Vans to retro Jordan colorways.