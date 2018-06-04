'Social Fabric' Host Kyle Ng's Cool Things: The Camo Suit

Believe it or not, we've reached the season finale of Social Fabric , and we're spotlighting none other than the OG print, camouflage. Host Kyle Ng dons a one-of-a-kind camo suit in the latest installment of Kyle's Cool Things.

From a wedding to an opera, the camo suit can pretty much be worn anywhere—except maybe the paintball field.

"Do you think it helps me on the paintball field? Well, obviously not 'cause I lost," Ng laments, pointing to a noticeable paint stain on his back.

Find out more about camo-inspired looks on the season finale of Social Fabric Tuesday at 10PM on Fuse!