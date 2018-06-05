'Social Fabric' Styles: Miguel Larios' Camo Skater Look

As Social Fabric sadly wraps up its first season tonight on Fuse, host Kyle Ng heads to various cities around the world for a closer look at camo-inspired designs. In the final installment of My Styles, we meet Los Angeles streetwear legend Miguel Larios.

The U.S. Alteration co-founder is known for flipping surplus camo into dope designs. "I probably have all the American stuff, all European, some Japanese...My favorite kind of camo is the Woodland."