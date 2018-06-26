Here's What's Going Down This Season on 'The Hollywood Puppet Show'

This summer, celebrities go puppet! The Hollywood Puppet Show makes its return to Fuse Tuesday, July 17 with big stars, small puppets and even crazier stories. Get ready for your favorite celebrities and artists telling personal, never before heard tales of their wildest most outrageous adventures. All reenacted by marionette puppets, of course.

Executive producer and host, Wilmer Valderrama will guide an epic ride of illegal raves, unexpected births, international intrigue, vampire strip clubs, stoned Las Vegas weddings and much much more.