Here's What's Going Down This Season on 'The Hollywood Puppet Show'
This summer, celebrities go puppet! The Hollywood Puppet Show makes its return to Fuse Tuesday, July 17 with big stars, small puppets and even crazier stories. Get ready for your favorite celebrities and artists telling personal, never before heard tales of their wildest most outrageous adventures. All reenacted by marionette puppets, of course.
Executive producer and host, Wilmer Valderrama will guide an epic ride of illegal raves, unexpected births, international intrigue, vampire strip clubs, stoned Las Vegas weddings and much much more.
Oh, and did we mention the stars? Young M.A, J Balvin, Nick Cannon, Lilly Singh, Prince Royce, Jhene Aiko, T-Pain, Teyana Taylor, Marlon Wayans, Bow Wow and more will reveal their true selves. Watch it all go down starting July 17 at 10:30PM. Find Fuse in your channel finder here.
Below, check out a preview of last season featuring Joe Jonas taking his chances from LA to Miami for a quick rendezvous:
