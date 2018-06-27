FUSE

Interview

Tierra Whack Tries ASMR, Explains 'Whack World' & Calls Snoop Dogg One of Her Idols

"That's just the Philly in me. The aggression, the delivery, the flow," says the 'Whack World' rising artist

Fresh off the release of her innovative, brilliant and surreal debut album Whack WorldTierra Whack recently stopped by the Fuse office to tap into her imagination, try her hand at ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) and talk about a few tracks on the audiovisual album.

Gripping a pink spray bottle, Whack dives into track two of fifteen on her debut project—"Bugs Life." "I don't like being told what to do. I don't like when people bug me," the 22-year-old whispers. "Don't be a bug."

Watch Tierra Whack slurp her way through a colorful fruit salad, reveal a card trick her grandmother taught her and break out in Blocboy JB's "Shoot" dance using a bottle of ketchup. Massage your mind with more ASMR featuring Wiz Khalifa whispering about going on tour, Rolling Papers 2 and secretly being in the gym getting buff AF:

