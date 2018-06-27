Tierra Whack Tries ASMR, Explains 'Whack World' & Calls Snoop Dogg One of Her Idols

Fresh off the release of her innovative, brilliant and surreal debut album Whack World, Tierra Whack recently stopped by the Fuse office to tap into her imagination, try her hand at ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) and talk about a few tracks on the audiovisual album.

Gripping a pink spray bottle, Whack dives into track two of fifteen on her debut project—"Bugs Life." "I don't like being told what to do. I don't like when people bug me," the 22-year-old whispers. "Don't be a bug."